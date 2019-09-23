A homeowner shot and killed a man Sunday night in east Tulsa, police said.
Tulsa police Sgt. Joe Gamboa said the homeowner told officers that he heard someone banging on his front door about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of East 33rd Place. When he looked to see who it was, he told police that he saw a man with a gun standing outside.
The homeowner, who has not been named, fired a gun through the door, hitting the man outside once in the chest, Gamboa said.
The injured man, later identified as 19-year-old Troy Giles, was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. He died about 10:20 p.m.
The homeowner was taken to police headquarters for questioning, but police said Monday morning he was not arrested.
Officers recovered a gun from Giles.
The investigation is ongoing.
