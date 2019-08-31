A man was shot during what police described as an isolated domestic dispute Friday evening in a southeast Tulsa neighborhood.
Police were dispatched around 10 p.m. Friday to the 9100 block of South 90th East Avenue in reference to someone en route to the location with hostile intentions, Tulsa Police Cpl. Mike Hanley said.
"The wife said her estranged husband was en route over to the house to cause harm to the boyfriend, who was also here," Hanley said.
While police were responding, a caller notified 911 dispatchers that a shot had been fired. Emergency responders transported the wounded individual to a hospital for treatment. The shooting victim, Luis Simich, 43, died at the hospital.
Simich was the estranged husband, Tulsa Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins states in a news release. The wife's boyfriend, described as a gentleman friend by Watkins, shot Simich. The relationship between the shooter and the woman was unclear Saturday.
Leading up to the shooting, Simich rammed the man's car and aggressively came at the man, Watkins said. That man remained at the location to await police arrival. Watkins said he was questioned and released pending further investigation.
The wife's white car was, at some point prior to the shooting, vandalized with brown or black spray paint. Crime scene investigators cordoned off a large section of the intersection around two dark-colored vehicles, a sedan and a truck. The sedan appeared to have sustained rear-body damage.
