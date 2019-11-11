Mannford's police chief was killed in Florida over the weekend, and a Mannford police officer is jailed on a homicide complaint in connection to his death, Florida authorities said.
Michael Nealey was booked into the Escambia County jail Monday morning about 10 hours after county deputies found his police chief, Lucky Miller, dead at the Hilton on Pensacola Beach.
Miller likely died from injures suffered in a physical altercation with Nealey, said Amber Southard, chief public information officer for the Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff's Office.
Southard said the two were attending a law enforcement training event, and the investigation remains ongoing.
"We were told they came here together and were in town for a conference," Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Melony Peterson told the Pensacola News Journal. "But we don't know yet which conference they were going to. We're still figuring that out."
The City of Mannford confirmed Miller's death in a statement on Facebook, but did not directly mention Nealey, saying details of the incident are not yet fully known.
A husband and father of three, Miller, 44, had been chief of Mannford Police since 2007, according to the release.
Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said city officials were heartbroken by the news.
"Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward," Buttram said in the release.
Town Administrator Gerald Haury named officer Jerry Ridley as interim police chief, the release states. Mannford is located about 23 miles west of downtown Tulsa in northern Creek County.
Nealey was being held without bond. His mugshot was unavailable.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.