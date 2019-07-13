Tulsa police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 8-year-old girl last seen at a north Tulsa park Saturday afternoon.
Ma’Laysia Gilley was last seen at Lacy Park, 2100 North Madison Place, about 4 p.m. wearing tight dark jeans and a dark shirt, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
She’s described as 4-foot-1 with a slim build and long, braided black hair.
Surveillance video shows her getting into a dark maroon SUV with two other children.
Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.
