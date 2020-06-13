Screenshot_2020-06-13 PSO Outage Map.png

More than 25,000 people in southern Tulsa and western Wagoner counties are without power Saturday evening, according to a Public Service Company of Oklahoma outage map. 

Most customers have power back as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday after much of south Tulsa and parts of Wagoner County went into the dark, according to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's outage map.

At one point nearly 40,000 were without power in PSO's service area, according to the outage map. Numerous traffic lights were out across Tulsa as well.

PSO Spokesman Stan Whiteford said it's believed a failed switch at a power station near 81st Street and Yale Avenue about 6 p.m., led to more problems at substations downstream.

Another outage occurred shortly thereafter affecting parts of Okmulgee County, but Whiteford said he wasn't aware whether the two outages were connected.  

