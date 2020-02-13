Update (9:10 a.m. Thursday): Muskogee Public Schools officials lifted the lockdown.
Authorities locked down Muskogee High School on Thursday during a manhunt for an individual who allegedly burglarized a vehicle and shot at the victim.
Sometime Thursday morning, a woman found a man asleep in her car, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release. The sleeping man got out of the vehicle when he was discovered, fired a gun and fled the area.
Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Country Club Road, where the burglary reportedly occurred. The residence where the burglary occurred is located about three-quarters of a mile from the Muskogee High School.
Multiple officers are searching the area for the unidentified man. He was described as a white male with a thin build with short brown hair. He was wearing jeans and a brown jacket.