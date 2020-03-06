Update (9 a.m. Friday): A fifth patient in Oklahoma has tested negative for COVID-19. One previously reported investigation is still outstanding with test results expected soon, and one new patient is being investigated.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday assured residents the state is prepared to handle a potential outbreak of coronavirus.
No cases have been confirmed in Oklahoma and infection risk remains low, the governor said during a Capitol news conference to talk about state preparations.
“The state is taking this global epidemic seriously and its recent introduction into the United States,” Stitt said. “The state is well-positioned to monitor the developing situation, deploy assets as needed and protect the public health and safety of Oklahomans.”
The governor said a statewide plan is in place if the situation worsens.
Currently, tests for the coronavirus are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Health Commissioner Gary Cox.
The public health laboratory at the Oklahoma State Department of Health has received test kits, he said.
“It is anticipated we will begin running samples in our state health department laboratory next week,” Cox said.
Currently, testing through the CDC takes several days, but testing at the state lab will yield results within a day, said Laurence Burnsed, state epidemiologist.
State health officials had submitted six specimens to the CDC for testing with five negative results, as of Thursday morning. One result remained outstanding.
State health officials are currently working to validate their lab and test kits from the CDC.
“We have to show that we have reproducible results, that we get the expected results all the time,” Mike McDermott, technical director of OSDH’s lab, told the Tulsa World in an earlier interview. “That way we always know we have a good product going out.”
“They’re being really judicious with what they’re sending out,” McDermott said. “Obviously, they’re going to send more to areas that are going to be higher need, and they’re going to ramp that up based on the need of the state.”
The capacity and turnaround time on completing in-state tests is dependent upon caseload, McDermott said.
throughout the public health emergency have been dynamic and changed as the epidemiology in the U.S. has changed. As of Thursday, factors that may be considered for testing include anybody who have had close contact with lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients within 14 days of symptom onset or had a history of travel from the affected geographic regions. The federal criteria allow for clinician discretion. CDC criteria
Positive results from state-level testing are considered presumptive positives and forwarded to the CDC for confirmation, according to the CDC. Presumptive positive tests are still treated as positive results.
Federal health officials said Friday that states could validate current test kits and more test kits would be sent out. One kit can test hundreds of cases, Oklahoma health officials said.
CDC officials expect more cases to be detected as the outbreak expands and the testing capacity in the U.S. increases, according to a CDC news release.
Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, indicated that testing was a component of “aggressive containment measures” to find and isolate cases to prevent spread.
“We expect to continue to find more cases,” Messonnier said in a Tuesday teleconference with reporters. “These will probably result from a mixture of instances of travel-related, contact-related and community-associated cases where we don’t immediately know where people became exposed.”
So far, information suggests that most cases of COVID-19 illness are mild. However,
found that severe illness occurred in about 16% of patients after admission to a hospital. Fever and cough were identified as the dominant symptoms in presented cases. a study conducted by Chinese researchers
Researchers noted that the study “no doubt missed patients who were asymptomatic or had mild cases,” so the data set may represent the more severe end of COVID-19, according to the study.
There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 in the U.S. Those with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to relieve symptoms. Severe cases may require support for vital organ functions.
The State Department of Health is in the process of establishing a call center to address the public’s questions, officials said.
How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?
China - 3,042 deaths among 80,552 cases
A worker checks the luggage of an evacuee from Wuhan, China.
The Chinese government has imposed lockdowns on more than half a billion people. Citizens receive compensation for reporting those who break quarantine rules.
Neighborhood volunteers across the country have been tasked with screening entrants for high temperatures. Many residential compounds are patrolled. In many cities,
only one member of a household can leave once every two days to buy groceries. Digital tools are being used that require travelers to provide their names, phone numbers and travel history before they may disembark from trains or planes.
Arek Rataj/Associated Press
Iran - 4,747 cases, 124 deaths
A worker disinfects a public bus in Tehran on Feb. 26, 2020.
Iran will set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities and urged citizens to reduce their use of paper money to fight the country's outbreak. Authorities on March 6 warned they may use “force” to limit travel between cities.
After downplaying the coronavirus as recently as last week, Iranian authorities said Tuesday they had plans to potentially mobilize 300,000 soldiers and volunteers to confront the virus.
Experts worry Iran's percentage of deaths to infections, now around 4.4%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than current figures show.
A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died Monday after falling sick from the new coronavirus.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Iran has closed schools and universities to stop the spread of the virus, major Shiite shrines have remained open despite civilian authorities calling for them to be closed. The holy cities of Mashhad and Qom in particular, both home to shrines, have been hard-hit by the virus. Shiites often touch and kiss shrines as a sign of their faith. Authorities have been cleaning the shrines with disinfectants.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
South Korea - 5,621 cases, 32 deaths
The stadium's seats sit empty during a Korean Basketball League match in Incheon, South Korea, on Feb. 26, 2020. The basketball game was held without spectators as a precaution against COVID-19.
In the capital of Seoul, drive-through virus testing centers began operating, with workers dressed head-to-toe in white protective suits leaning into cars with mouth swabs. Troops were also dispatched across the city to spray streets and alleys with disinfectants.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines.
Joint military drills planned with American troops were called off due to concerns about the outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries’ armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
South Korea said it would keep its schools closed longer than previously announced, with a planned reopening of March 9 delayed another two weeks to March 23. And the leader of a church that’s blamed for being the source of the country’s largest cluster of infections bowed in apology.
“We also did our best but weren’t able to contain it fully,” said Lee Man-hee, the 88-year-old leader of the Shincheonji church.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
South Korea's government has fought prohibitions seeking to keep its citizens out of 40 countries, calling them excessive and unnecessary. South Korea announced it will end visa-free entry for Japanese citizens starting Monday in retaliation for a two-week quarantine imposed by Japan on all visitors from South Korea because of its surging viral outbreak.
Yun Tai-hyun/Associated Press
Italy - 3,858 cases, 148 deaths
A couple wearing face masks stroll outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27. In Italy, several
northern towns are on army-guarded lockdowns. Delta and American Airlines have both suspended flights to Italy’s financial capital of Milan.
Many countries have issued travel warnings for the 11 Italian towns that have been on lockdown since the virus exploded there on Feb. 21.
Lombardy, which includes Milan, accounts for over half of the cases; Veneto and Emilia-Romagna have 15% and 17%, respectively. All three regions have closed schools for at least another week. In Veneto and Lombardy, closures also have hit museums, theaters, cinemas and most public offices; many companies have permitted office workers to telecommute.
Health officials in northern Italy sought to bring doctors out of retirement and to accelerate nursing students' graduations to help an overwhelmed public health system. The Italian national health system has been overwhelmed with distribution problems slowing the delivery of masks and protective gear for medical personnel in the hard-hit areas.
Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press
Japan - 1,000+ cases, 12 deaths
A shrine maiden wears a mask while working in a booth at Enoshima Shrine in Fujisawa, Japan, on Feb. 27, 2020.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
called for schools across the country to close for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed from Saturday to March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient recently tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
The total cases includes 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
United States: 200+ cases, 14 deaths
National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a hearing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 29.
President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the outbreak. It provides federal public health agencies with money for tests and for potential vaccines and treatments and helps state and local governments prepare for the threat and respond to it.
State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Washington state.
Last month, the CDC said it had developed a test kit that could be sent to state and big city public health labs, so they could broaden testing to more people. Early this month, the agency got authorization to begin distribution of the kit to government public health labs in the 50 states and some cities and counties.
Pence, named by the president to be the point-person overseeing the government's response, said more than 15,000 virus testing kits had been released over the weekend, with
Oklahoma set to receive the kits as soon as next week.
As infections in Italy rose 50% Sunday, the U.S. government issued its strongest travel warning yet, advising Americans against any travel to two regions in northern Italy.
South by Southwest events have been affected already, as Apple and Netflix reportedly have pulled out of the Austin showcase.
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
Hong Kong - 98 cases, 2 deaths
Hong Kong has evacuated its residents from the Wuhan area of China, and a rugby championship event in Hong Kong has been postponed.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Singapore - 106 cases
Visitors pass through a thermal scanner as they arrive the Singapore Air Show on Feb. 11, 2020.
Church services in Singapore have been broadcast online to keep people from crowded sanctuaries.
Danial Hakim/Associated Press
France - 577 cases, 9 deaths
Medical staff prepare to perform an extraction of a Covid-19 sample at the Mediterranean institute of infection of La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020.
France saw case totals suddenly jump to 38, prompting authorities to test a raft of people, limit some public activities and try to determine the source of the latest infections. Most are concentrated in the Oise region north of Paris, where a teacher with the virus died this week and where the source of the outbreak is unknown.
The country has closed about 120 schools and may shut more. For now, around 35,000 students are affected, primarily in Brittany and a region north of Paris with clusters of the new virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a tweet Tuesday that the government was requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks in order to ensure their distribution to virus patients and health workers.
The Mona Lisa, accustomed to droves of staring tourists, is hanging in a vacant room:
The Louvre, the world’s most popular museum, had been closed as its 2,300 workers expressed fears the site’s international appeal could make it a prime target.
Daniel Cole/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 35 cases, 1 death
After more than 10 new coronavirus patients were identified in England, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1.
Henry Nicholls/Associated Press
India - 31 cases
Indian students hold a placard during an awareness rally for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, March 6. With the virus now spreading communally in the country of 1.4 billion and 31 confirmed cases, authorities are scrambling to ready a beleaguered and vastly unequal medical system for a potential surge of patients.
India has shut schools, stopped exporting key pharmaceutical ingredients and urged state governments to cancel public festivities for Holi, the Hindu springtime holiday in which people douse each other with colored water and paint. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said last week that community transmission is now taking place. The Indian army is preparing at least five large-scale quarantine centers.
Mahesh Kumar/Associated Press
Australia - 24 cases, 1 death
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are pictured Feb. 28, 2020, in Sydney.
“Just about everywhere, the cases are rising quite quickly in a number of countries,” said Ian Mackey, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia.
Bianca De Marchi/Associated Press
Thailand - 43 cases, 1 death
A mascot of the Bangkok Mass Transit System stands wearing a face mask during a campaign to wear masks and wash hands at the skytrain station in Bangkok. The coronavirus outbreak in China has thrown Thailand’s and other Asian countries’ travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses as millions of would-be travelers are staying home.
People arriving in Thailand from six countries and territories will have to submit daily reports on their health. Thailand's Public Health Ministry announced the new regulation March 6 after officially designating South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran as "dangerous communicable disease areas."
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press
Philippines - 3 cases, 1 death
Catholic nuns sprinkle ash on the heads of masked devotees during Ash Wednesday rites Feb. 26, 2020, in Paranaque, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has recommended sprinkling ash on the head of devotees instead of using it to mark foreheads with a cross to avoid physical contact and fight the spread of the new coronavirus in the Lenten period in places of worship.
Aaron Favila/Associated Press
Taiwan - 41 cases, 1 death
People wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press
Israel - 10 cases
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely. The church was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers during the Easter holiday next month. The Palestinian Health Ministry meanwhile said it was preventing all tourists from entering the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located.
Germany’s Lufthansa and its subsidiaries warned of flight cancellations to and from Israel after it announced tough restrictions on travelers from several countries because of the virus.
South Korean tourists were sent home from Israel amid the spread of COVID-19. The Israeli government discouraged travel to Italy and instituted self-isolation for Israelis returning from "certain countries." Flights to and from China were grounded.
Ariel Schalit/Associated Press
Spain - 345 cases
Police officers stand in front of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Spain, on Feb. 26, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.
Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - no reported deaths
Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq had closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals, but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.
Anmar Khalil/Associated Press
Latin America - no reported deaths
Peru has put specialists on round-the-clock shifts at its biggest airport, Argentina took the temperature of some new arrivals, and El Salvador added bans for travelers from Italy and South Korea. Colombia officials reminded residents they could be jailed for up to eight years if they violate containment measures.
Juan Karita/AP file
Russia - 5 cases
Medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow.
Russia's government has been monitoring public transit amid the COVID-19 spread. Chinese Nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to Russia as flights to China were grounded.
Pavel Gwldolovkin/Associated Press
