Update (9 a.m. Thursday): Oklahoma State University is moving to online classes for its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses through April 3.
"Please be advised there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 at OSU," a statement reads. "The clear guidance from our public health experts is that this step is a move to protect the health of our campus community."
Officials say campuses will remain open, with faculty and staff to report as usual. Residence halls and dining facilities for students will also remain open, according to the statement.
Similar to the situation at OU, OSU officials said: "All university-related events scheduled to occur between March 14-April 5 are suspended, with the possible exception of sporting events, which may be subject to spectator restrictions. This includes, but is not limited to: recruitment events, tours, student programs, reunions, performances, conferences and social events."
Update (8:45 a.m. Thursday): The University of Oklahoma says it "is transitioning all in-person classes on the Norman campus to an online learning environment" from March 23 through Friday, April 3.
"To be clear, there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at OU," a statement to faculty, staff and parents reads. "The unambiguous guidance from our public health experts is that this important measure is necessary to protect the health of our community."
The Norman campus will remain open, with faculty and staff to report as usual, the statement said. Classes will continue on campus at OU-Tulsa and OU Health Sciences Center.
This story appeared in Thursday's Tulsa World:
While state university officials weigh a possible move to online classes amid growing coronavirus concerns, Oral Roberts University plans to return to normal operations when classes resume after spring break.
“At present we have had no cases of coronavirus with anyone connected to the ORU community as far as we know,” ORU President William Wilson said Wednesday. “We feel like we are in a good place.”
Still, the university has a contingency plan in case it opts to move to all online classes, as the University of Tulsa did Wednesday. TU’s announcement came after a person related to one of its students contracted the virus known as COVID-19.
“Right now we are prepared, even today, that if we need to go online after break we can,” Wilson said. “We have not taken that step at this time. We’d prefer not to, if possible.”
Officials at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University on Tuesday urged students to take their school materials home for the break, which is next week, as they considered the move to online classes.
OU officials did not respond to a request for an interview with President Joseph Harroz, and OSU President Burns Hargis was not available for an interview on the decision on whether to move classes online, a spokeswoman said.
Meanwhile, students at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond will get an extra week of spring break as the school prepares for a possible suspension of all in-person classes, The Oklahoman reported Wednesday.
Wilson said ORU may move to all online classes after the break if it’s “necessitated.”
“If we had a case or an outbreak on campus, obviously we could move there immediately,” Wilson said. “At present we do not, so we’ve chosen to continue to be sort of on our ‘tip-toes’ to respond at any moment.
“If we had a student that had interacted with other students that tested positively, then we would, of course, consider more readily going online, depending on the timing of when it happens,” Wilson said.
ORU is also considering, as another option, whether to end the semester early, Wilson said.
ORU’s graduation is in early May, and there will be only a few weeks of classes left after spring break before finals, he said.
Wilson said the university has sought advice from local health officials, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office and federal officials regarding how to deal with the coronavirus. The university is also monitoring the actions of public universities and area schools.
Meanwhile, the university has stepped up its efforts to combat the virus, including using hospital-strength disinfectant in classrooms, acquiring a device to quickly clean a classroom with ultraviolet light and the implementation of a travel registry to monitor where students, faculty and staff travel over spring break, which runs from Monday through March 20.
ORU has about 4,100 students, of whom 2,000 live on campus. The university has about 300 to 400 students from 115 different countries.
Those who travel to “certain parts of the world” over spring break will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before coming back to campus, Wilson said.
University officials are strongly encouraging students, faculty and staff to avoid travel to areas in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
International students will be provided free meals if they choose to remain on campus during spring break, Wilson said.
“We’re helping them not need to travel to areas that are really hot at this point,” he said.
Wilson said COVID-19 is probably the biggest health crisis he has faced as president at ORU.
“So this is serious,” Wilson said. “We are looking at it very soberly but again, we also are not panicking. We don’t believe we should live in fear.
“We trust God at ORU. But we also know He teaches us to have good sense. So we are trying to use our best wisdom and rationality without operating out of a spirit of fear.”
Featured gallery: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?
Curtis is a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. He also covers federal court news, maintains the Tulsa World database page and develops online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471