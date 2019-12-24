An argument between two men ended in gunfire Monday night, with one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Tulsa police said.
Officers were called to a reported shooting in east Tulsa about 10 p.m. and found a man who had been shot once lying in the street next to his car in the 2900 block of S. 107th East Avenue, according to a news release.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was rushed into surgery, the release states. His condition at the time was critical.
The confrontation started after the victim had gone to check on an ex-girlfriend, who had reportedly been arguing with her current boyfriend, Bristow said. An altercation between the two men ensued, and the other man retrieved a gun from his car and shot the victim, police said.
Police say the alleged shooter is Germaine Cooper, who left the area in a black Honda Accord with a paper tag and aftermarket rims.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Tulsa Police immediately, the release states. Persons may also contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), http://bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.