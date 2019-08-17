Update 11:50 a.m.: Lance Finney arrived at his brother's house in Sand Springs after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were checking his welfare.
The Sand Springs Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Saturday night for a missing 90-year-old man.
Lance Finney was last seen in a white 2012 Ford Edge, Florida license plate IH35LG, about 7:50 p.m. on Interstate 44 near Luther supposedly headed toward his brother's house in Sand Springs, according to the alert.
Finney fell and hit his head yesterday and was seen in an emergency room, but he is possibly confused, the alert states. He is considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
Anyone who sees Finney is asked to stop him and contact Sand Springs Police.