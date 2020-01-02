Three people were arrested Thursday in the city's first homicide of 2020.
Hillary Talbert, 23, Trenton Talbert, 14, and Jesse Webb, 15, will be booked into jail on complaints of first-degree murder in the death of Darrell Hope, 40, who was found shot to death in east Tulsa.
A passerby found Hope's body in the 11000 block of East 15th Place and called police about 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Day, Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
Pierce said Hope suffered gunshots to his torso and was taken to a hospital, where he was officially pronounced.
Witnesses told officers Hope left to buy cigarettes and soon after they heard a commotion with gunshots but were terrified to step outside, Pierce said. Several others in the area also heard the gunshots.
The passerby found Hope in the street about 30 minutes later.
Hope was killed in an altercation of some sort, but Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said detectives don't yet know who started it or why.