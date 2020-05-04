Update 9:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a tornado watch for Sequoyah, Haskell and Le Flore counties until midnight Tuesday.
Update 6:50 p.m.: NWS canceled the tornado watch for Tulsa, Creek, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties.
Update 5:45 p.m.: Areas of Tulsa, Creek, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Rogers and Wagoner counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.
NWS forecasters warned of hail moving into Tulsa County from Sapulpa.
Most of northeastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa, is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop beginning Monday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region.
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind may be possible with storms that develop.
Tulsa and surrounding counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Monday.
Storms that develop Monday afternoon are expected to become severe. Storm clusters are expected to develop throughout Monday afternoon and evening. The region will be at significant risk for severe thunderstorms and limited risk for tornadoes, according to the weather service.
Severe storms are expected to affect northeastern Oklahoma from about 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to move into southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas during the late afternoon.
Temperatures on Monday are forecast to peak in the mid-80s before falling to overnight lows in the 50s.
Weather patterns throughout the midweek are forecast to be drier until Thursday when thunderstorm potential is forecast to return.
