Update (4 p.m. Saturday): Meteorologists issued a tornado watch for most counties in far eastern Oklahoma.
That tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. and includes Wagoner, Mayes, Rogers, Adair, Craig, Latimer, McCurtain, Ottawa, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Choctaw, Haskell, Muskogee and Pushmataha counties.
Update (3:30 p.m. Saturday): Meteorologists issued a tornado warning for the towns of Broken Arrow, Verdigris and Inola until 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists state that the tornado was indicated on radar.
Meteorologists issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Tulsa area as widespread showers push through the region on Saturday.
The warning will be in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. High winds with gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail are the primary threats from the severe thunderstorm. The warning affects parts of Tulsa, Rogers, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties.
The early afternoon storms are expected to move further east as the day progresses. Severe storms that develop else where are expected to carry similar threats of wind and hail, according to the weather service.
Brief tornadoes may be possible, the weather service states in the hazardous weather outlook. There are also limited risks of flash floods and heavy rain.
Gusty winds are expected to persist through Sunday and Monday following a low-pressure system. Air is expected to be drier during this time.