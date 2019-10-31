Traffic is flowing after a major morning delay along the Broken Arrow Expressway in both directions as emergency crews worked two separate pileups that injured at least three people.
Tulsa Police Cpl. Will Dalsing said ice was likely culprit in both crashes near Harvard Avenue, one involving eight cars in the westbound lanes and one involving five cars in the eastbound lanes.
At least three people were taken to hospitals from the wrecks, which were reported before 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of the eastbound lanes and the 3400 block of the westbound lanes.
Traffic was down to one lane while responders worked the scene, causing westbound traffic to back up to U.S. 169.