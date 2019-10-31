BAcrash.jpg

The Broken Arrow Expressway was down to one lane in both directions Thursday morning as crews worked two separate pileups likely caused by ice. Courtesy 

 Courtesy Andy Little / Tulsa Fire Department

Traffic is flowing after a major morning delay along the Broken Arrow Expressway in both directions as emergency crews worked two separate pileups that injured at least three people. 

Tulsa Police Cpl. Will Dalsing said ice was likely culprit in both crashes near Harvard Avenue, one involving eight cars in the westbound lanes and one involving five cars in the eastbound lanes. 

At least three people were taken to hospitals from the wrecks, which were reported before 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of the eastbound lanes and the 3400 block of the westbound lanes.

Traffic was down to one lane while responders worked the scene, causing westbound traffic to back up to U.S. 169.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

