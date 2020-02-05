Update (5:15 a.m. Wednesday): State officials discouraged early morning commutes as snow, ice and slush accumulate around the state.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials warned that wet roads may be coated with black ice. Extreme caution is advised for those who must drive.
"Travel conditions can quickly worsen as the storm progresses," an ODOT spokesperson said in a news release.
A mix of sleet and freezing rain began falling early Wednesday morning in the portions of eastern and central Oklahoma. Meteorologists expect that mixture to transition to snow by mid-morning along and north of the Interstate 44 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather Service meteorologists similarly discourage travel, stating that it could be "very difficult to impossible," according to the winter storm warning.
The storm is forecast to impact both morning and evening commutes. Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the day.
Road crews are treating and plowing roads as the storm progresses.
Snowfall totaling up to 5 inches is expected to fall throughout the region Wednesday.
High snowfall rates are expected to overcome warm soil temperatures that followed recent unseasonably high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Some areas may receive locally higher snow accumulations up to 8 inches.
Meteorologists forecast that snowfall will spread through the region from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Snowfall is expected to persist throughout most of Wednesday.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning, which is in effect from early Wednesday to midnight Wednesday. Snowfall was expected to begin around midnight Tuesday and progressively move south-southeast on Wednesday.
“Precipitation may begin as a period of sleet before a changeover to all snow Wednesday morning,” meteorologists said in the winter storm warning.
The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected to be along the Interstate 44 corridor, according to the weather service. Tulsa is forecast to receive up to 6 inches of snow between late Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Miami, Oklahoma, also is forecast to receive about 6 inches.
“Wintry precipitation moves in from the north late tonight (Tuesday) initially as a wintry mix, including the threat for freezing rain, before quickly changing to snow from I-44 and northward,” meteorologists said Tuesday. “This all-snow line will gradually work its way southward through the overnight hours.”
Other areas in the northeastern Oklahoma region were forecast to receive between 3 and 3½ inches. Road conditions were expected to deteriorate throughout Wednesday.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews were to be out at midnight and were prepared to treat highways all day and night on Wednesday, spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said.
ODOT has about 30 plow and salt/sand spreader trucks in the Tulsa area, she said.
The agency has 20,000 tons of salt and sand.
“We are very well stocked right now,” Mitchell said.
The city of Tulsa has:
• 66 truck-mounted salt spreaders
• Four truck-mounted liquid applicator systems
• 47 truck-mounted snow plows
• Seven four-wheel-drive pickup trucks equipped with snow plows
• Three motor graders for use as plows
• About 225,000 tons of salt
• Two salt brine mixing systems
Road crews will divide the city into 35 routes totaling 1,770 lane-miles.
In addition to arterial city roads, the city is responsible for maintaining the Gilcrease Expressway, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and interstate highway entrance and exit ramps.
Arterial roads with the highest traffic are cleared first. Once the main streets are cleared, selected residential streets will be cleared, depending on traffic and steepness.
Gallery: Tulsa's last white Christmas was after a 2009 blizzard
