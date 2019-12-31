A Tulsa woman emergency responders pulled from a van submerged in a Broken Arrow retention pond on Monday is dead, police said.
Officer Chris Walker, a spokesman for the Broken Arrow Police Department, said the vehicle was reported to have driven into a pond at the Events Complex, 4000 E. New Orleans (101st) St. about 11:35 p.m. Monday.
An officer who happened to be in the area was on scene within a minute and reported seeing bubbling in the middle of the lake, Walker said. She called for the fire department's water rescue team, and firefighters found the vehicle in about 21 feet of water, Walker said.
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull the victim out and have her on the way to the hospital at about 2:40 p.m.
Walker said the woman wasn't alive at that point, but some victims of cold water drownings have been known to survive within hours of drowning, so medical professionals continued to attempt resuscitation.
She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Walker identified the victim only as a 50-year-old woman from Tulsa, and said detectives are working to determine whether the crash was intentional or accidental.