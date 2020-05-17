Correction: Police clarified on Monday that a protective order against Hayden Payne had not yet been served, and Payne would not face charges in connection to a violation of the order as previously reported. An unnamed individual inside Dean Black's residence was reportedly who filed the protective order against Payne. The story published Monday has been corrected.
Update (10 a.m. Monday): Broken Arrow Police identified the injured officer as Cody Stanton, a two-year veteran of the department. "He is still in the hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery," a news release states.
A man was arrested Sunday after reportedly shooting a Broken Arrow police officer who came to investigate a reported protective order violation.
Dean Black, 58, was arrested on an assault with a deadly weapon complaint after apparently shooting an officer who knocked on his closed front door in the 2600 block of West Galveston Street.
Moments earlier, Black had retreated into his home when Hayden Payne, 29, allegedly came to the home and shot at him, according to a news release. Black said a protective order had been filed against Payne by a relative of Black's.
Payne apparently fled the scene before officers arrived, and he was last seen in a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, Oklahoma tag EJD598, police said.
The officer, who has not been identified, suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and was hospitalized in stable condition.
The injured officer was at the scene alone for less than a minute before backup arrived, Officer Chris Walker, a spokesman for the department, said.
Payne is sought on complaints of shooting with intent to kill.