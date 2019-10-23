OWASSO — Two people were killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in a neighborhood just outside of Owasso, and a husband and wife were arrested in connection to their deaths.
Manuel Quezada, 47, was booked into the Rogers County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, and his wife, Angelica Quezada, 45, was booked in on a complaint of accessory, Sheriff Scott Walton said.
Rogers County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched about 10 p.m. to the 7600 block of North 174th Avenue East, where they found a shooting victim lying in the street, another victim in the driver's seat of a car, and a man, later identified as Manuel Quezada, standing in the street with a handgun in his back pocket.
One victim was shot in the chest, and the other was shot in the head. They were rushed to area hospitals Tuesday night, but Walton said Wednesday morning they had died.
The victims have not yet been identified, but deputies speculated Tuesday night that one of the men who was shot was a boyfriend of a woman who lived in Manuel Quezada's home.
Wednesday morning, Walton said that speculation should be taken only as such for now.
"It's still so premature," he said, referring to the investigation. "The best way I can put it is everybody knows everybody."
Walton said every investigator he had responded on the case, and his office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help process the crime scene.
He expected to have more information to share late Wednesday afternoon.