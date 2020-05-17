The victim of an apparent protective order violation was arrested Sunday after reportedly shooting a Broken Arrow police officer who came to investigate.
Dean Black, 58, was arrested on an assault with a deadly weapon complaint after apparently shooting an officer who knocked on his closed front door in the 2600 block of West Galveston Street.
Moments earlier, Black had retreated into his home when Hayden Payne, 29, allegedly came to the home in violation of a protective order and shot at him, according to a news release.
Payne apparently fled the scene before officers arrived, and he was last seen in a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, Oklahoma tag EJD598, police said.
The officer, who has not been identified, suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and was hospitalized in stable condition.
The injured officer was at the scene alone for less than a minute before backup arrived, Officer Chris Walker, a spokesman for the department, said.
Payne is sought on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and violation of a protective order.