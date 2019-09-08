2019-09-08 ne-okmulgeehomicidep1

Authorities control traffic through the Lakeview Circle neighborhood while Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office investigate a triple homicide on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2019. Harrison Grimwood/Tulsa World

Three people were found dead Saturday at a residence in Okmulgee County.

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched about 3 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 6400 block of Lake View Circle, located north of Beggs.

Deputies found the three adults deceased inside, according to a news release from Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Duston Todd. Jack Chandler, 65, his wife Evelyn, 69, and their daughter, Tiffany Eichor, 43, were found inside the home, according to a news release. 

Todd said the three deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide. The District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. 

— From staff reports

