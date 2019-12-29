The Oklahoma Highway Patrol gave the all-clear after a bomb threat forced the closure of the Will Rogers Archway in Vinita on Sunday.
No devices were found but no arrest has been made, according to a tweet from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. Law enforcement was talking to a subject in connection to the bomb threat, but in a later tweet the Department of Public Safety announced that was the wrong person.
CORRECTION: No arrests have been made in the Vinita bomb threat. We thought we had found the suspect but it was the wrong person. The McDonalds and convenience store over the Will Rogers Turnpike have been cleared and no devices were found.— OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) December 29, 2019
Oklahoma Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said the Vinita Police Department received a bomb threat about 2:30 p.m. through a 911 call. The archway, which houses a McDonald's, is about 60 miles from Tulsa on Interstate 44.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers evacuated the building and investigated along with Vinita police and Craig County Sheriff's deputies.