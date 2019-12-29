A bomb threat forced a temporary closure of the Will Rogers Archway in Vinita on Sunday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol gave the all-clear after no devices were found.
No arrest has been made, according to a tweet from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. Law enforcement spoke to a person about the bomb threat, but in a later tweet the Department of Public Safety announced that was the wrong person.
Oklahoma Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said the Vinita Police Department received a bomb threat about 2:30 p.m. through a 911 call. The archway, which houses a McDonald’s and a Kum & Go, is about 60 miles from Tulsa on Interstate 44.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers evacuated the building and investigated along with Vinita police and Craig County sheriff’s deputies.