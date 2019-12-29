Rogers Archwa

The Will Rogers Archway over Interstate 44 is a Vinita landmark. It was temporarily closed after a bomb threat was received. Gary Crow/for the Tulsa World

 Gary Crow

A bomb threat forced a temporary closure of the Will Rogers Archway in Vinita on Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol gave the all-clear after no devices were found.

No arrest has been made, according to a tweet from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. Law enforcement spoke to a person about the bomb threat, but in a later tweet the Department of Public Safety announced that was the wrong person.

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said the Vinita Police Department received a bomb threat about 2:30 p.m. through a 911 call. The archway, which houses a McDonald’s and a Kum & Go, is about 60 miles from Tulsa on Interstate 44.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers evacuated the building and investigated along with Vinita police and Craig County sheriff’s deputies.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Recommended for you