A woman was hospitalized in critical condition and a man booked into jail after being treated for injuries he suffered in a domestic event at an east Tulsa residence late Tuesday.
Police were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 6500 block of East 26th Place and to a nearby convenience store.
At the convenience store, they found a woman who had been shot by her spouse, Tulsa Police Capt. Malcolm Wightman said. At the residence, located several blocks away, they found her spouse who had apparently been injured by a car.
Police described the woman's injuries as possibly life threatening. The man, later identified as Nicholas Nielson, reportedly told police that his spouse attempted to run him over.
Officers cordoned off part of the block while investigating the scene and attempted Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to find a third-party witness.
Wednesday morning, Sgt. Joe Gamboa said it appeared the woman hit Nielson with a car and he shot her once in the chest, after which she drove to the convenience store seeking help.
Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The woman remained hospitalized Wednesday morning.
Nielson was released and booked into the Tulsa County jail about 4:15 a.m. on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon - domestic. He is held without bond, according to online jail records.
Gamboa couldn't say whether detectives plan to arrest the woman if she is released from the hospital, but he said officers made separate reports for the alleged assault with the car and the shooting.
Witnesses told police the couple constantly had domestic disputes, Gamboa said.