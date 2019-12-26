A 1-year-old child remained in critical condition Thursday night after being shot in the head that afternoon.
The child was struck by gunfire while seated in a vehicle at The Meadows apartments, in the 2800 block of South 116th East Avenue.
Police said an altercation in a parking lot at apartment complex led to the shooting. They said an unidentified man fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the child.
“There’s a whole lot of bullet holes in that car, so I don’t think that’s an accident,” Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said at the scene. “That being said, we’re still trying figure out why this happened.”
Detectives worked throughout Thursday night to piece together what occurred from witness statements and the available evidence.
Police were called about 4:25 p.m. to the Urgent Care facility at 2929 S. Garnett Road after the mother arrived there with the injured child. The woman told police the shooting occurred at The Meadows, which neighbors the medical facility, and police were subsequently sent there to investigate.
At the apartment complex, detectives found that multiple shots had been fired at the woman’s vehicle, Lt. Jeff Davis said in a news release.
“One of the rounds struck the child who was secured in a child seat in the rear passenger seat,” Davis wrote in the release.
The woman then drove from the complex to the Urgent Care facility. From there, the child was taken by ambulance to a hospital and remained in critical condition Thursday night, police said.
Witness statements about the shooting were varied, but police believe that the shooter fled from the apartment complex in a vehicle.
Police did not provide a description of the shooter or his vehicle, but Watkins told reporters at the scene that police officers would be “seeing him soon.”
“We’re coming,” Watkins said.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
