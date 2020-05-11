A Texas woman was killed early Sunday in a LeFlore County crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Latitia Vance, 42, of Mesquite, Texas, was driving on Oklahoma 259 north of Big Cedar about 1:40 a.m. when her 2020 Mazda 6 ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and rolled an unknown number of times, according to the OHP report.
Vance was not wearing a seat belt, and she was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
The cause of the crash and her condition at the time remain under investigation, but troopers say the weather was clear and the road was dry.
The tragedy is only the latest to befall Vance's family, cousin Colleen Garland told the Tulsa World.
She said Vance, called "Tisha," lost her husband in January after he suffered terrible burns in a fire that also took their home and vehicles. They had three children together — two of whom are now adults — one young grandson, and a granddaughter on the way.
In March, Vance's sister's husband died during a medical procedure, leaving her two children fatherless.
Garland said the sisters, newly widows, were set to enjoy a Mother's Day weekend in Broken Bow together, but Vance died early that morning.
A GoFundMe page was launched to take Vance's body home to Texas for burial and assist her family with expenses.
Those interested in contributing may visit bit.ly/ForTisha.