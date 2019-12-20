Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris

Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris. JOHN FERGUSON/Wagoner County American-Tribune file photo

Classes were cancelled Friday for all Wagoner Public Schools following a social media threat Thursday night that mentioned AR-15s, ammunition and shooting the high school.

Superintendent Randy Harris said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, he received a screen shot from law enforcement of a social media threat allegedly made by a former student who attended school in Wagoner. The individual is likely 22-24 years old.

"The threat talked about some depression and that he possessed two AR-15s with 500 rounds of ammunition and had intentions of coming to the high school and shooting it up," Harris said. "He said he wasn't scared to die and didn't want to live anymore in this world."

