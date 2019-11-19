Chateau4.jpg

While repair work was underway at the heating system at Chateau 68 Apartments, 6805 S Lewis Ave., health department officials said the complex could be deemed unfit for human occupancy if the repairs were not completed. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER / Tulsa World

 Kelsy Schlotthauer/Tulsa World

Related content

Repair work continues at south Tulsa apartments; officials say order to vacate doesn't force residents to leave — for now

South Tulsa apartment complex ordered vacated due to lack of heat

The Tulsa Health Department on Tuesday announced the lifting of an order to vacate from a south Tulsa apartment complex. 

The order was posted at Chateau 68 Apartments, 6805 S. Lewis Ave., Nov. 7 as the complex failed to provide its residents with adequate heat during the month's first cold spells. 

Tenants were allowed to remain in their units while the health department monitored repairs, or they could use the order to break their lease without facing repercussions. 

"The apartment complex has since restored the heat system to provide sufficient heat to all units without the use of supplemental sources," the department announced Tuesday. "This has been independently verified by a third-party, and necessary documentation has been provided to the Tulsa Fire Department to lift the mandatory fire watch." 

The complex had air conditioning problems in the summer and faced heating problems as chilly fall weather breached Tulsa. 

Each unit is heated by one boiler system, which fell into disrepair and often sprung leaks. While the system was being repaired, residents had to suffer without water and heat. 

Utah-based property owner Richard Bessey explained then that the previous owners applied only temporary fixes to units at the property, but said he hopes to fix the system for good. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you