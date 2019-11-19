The Tulsa Health Department on Tuesday announced the lifting of an order to vacate from a south Tulsa apartment complex.
The order was posted at Chateau 68 Apartments, 6805 S. Lewis Ave., Nov. 7 as the complex failed to provide its residents with adequate heat during the month's first cold spells.
Tenants were allowed to remain in their units while the health department monitored repairs, or they could use the order to break their lease without facing repercussions.
"The apartment complex has since restored the heat system to provide sufficient heat to all units without the use of supplemental sources," the department announced Tuesday. "This has been independently verified by a third-party, and necessary documentation has been provided to the Tulsa Fire Department to lift the mandatory fire watch."
The complex had air conditioning problems in the summer and faced heating problems as chilly fall weather breached Tulsa.
Each unit is heated by one boiler system, which fell into disrepair and often sprung leaks. While the system was being repaired, residents had to suffer without water and heat.
Utah-based property owner Richard Bessey explained then that the previous owners applied only temporary fixes to units at the property, but said he hopes to fix the system for good.