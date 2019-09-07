From the pulpit inside the sanctuary of Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church each Sunday, the Rev. Robert Turner often can see and hear the building’s recognizable stained glass windows shake as vehicles travel along the stretch of Interstate 244 that cuts through the Greenwood District.
It’s a distinctive structure that is more than a century old, and age has revealed other issues with the building, including a need for infrastructure, window and piping work. The basement also requires extensive investment, said Turner
“Because of the age of our church, there are a lot of things that can’t be done,” said Turner about a church that will celebrate its 115th anniversary in 2020. “Any given day one of those window panes could fall out. On any given day something could just fall over. We are in dire straits.”
The church, which burned during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was rebuilt and completed in 1928. Since then only routine patchwork has been done to mend various imperfections.
The need for significant renovations at the historic church has sparked a recent fundraising campaign effort.
When Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker visited Tulsa last week, he contributed $1,000 to the restoration campaign. A separate collection was also taken up at the church during Booker’s appearance.
“For someone of his stature, and for all the places he visits on a weekly basis as a United States senator and presidential candidate, it really was amazing for him to choose Vernon as a place to actually leave a donation,” said Turner of the gesture. “That says a lot about the history of Vernon and Greenwood and how Vernon has enriched the history of Greenwood.”
While there is no official tally of exactly how much money would be needed to complete the project, a contractor estimate suggested the potential cost totaled around $1 million, said Turner.
A GoFundMe page has been launched for the campaign, though only $110 in donations have been acquired towards the goal so far.
Securing the funding — along with completing renovations — is likely expected to take several years at this point.
That process, though, is made somewhat difficult as a result of its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018. Because of the designation, the church is unable to make many cost-effective improvements. Instead, any enhancements done must maintain the building’s historical integrity.
“It makes it a lot more expensive. We would have to go with the most historically similar designs,” Turner said. “We can’t replace the window panes with aluminium even though it might be more more efficient.”
Turner is hopeful that assistance will come in the form of grants, benefactors and by word-of-mouth. Local groups like the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission have reached out to offer help, he said.
Restoring the church, said Turner, is paramount to preserving its rich history and symbolic meaning to the Greenwood District.
“We’ve been on Greenwood since 1908,” said Turner. “We are the only black landowners on the original Greenwood Avenue and we really need to keep it (the church) here. We want to raise the funds needed for the church to be around another 100 years.”
