Although COVID-19 has ravaged some Oklahoma nursing homes, Oklahoma’s seven state veterans centers have so far avoided major COVID-19 outbreaks.
So far only five of 1,237 veterans center residents and five staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, said Joel Kintsel, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
Kintsel said the death of one resident in Claremore is included on the list of state COVID-19 fatalities, but agency officials dispute that was the cause of death and believe the veteran died from other health issues.
Systemwide testing of residents and staff at all seven centers was completed last week and the agency is now waiting for the last few results, said Shawn Kirkland, director of homes for the agency.