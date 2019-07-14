Veterans Remember By Tim Stanley
Godforsaken and desolate.
For new Navy WAVES enlistee Dorothy Gibbons, those were the first words that popped in her head upon learning where she was being sent.
Her father’s reaction was even more to the point.
“He said, ‘Oklahoma?! What is the Navy doing in Oklahoma?! They have no water there!’ ” said Gibbons, laughing now as she recalls it.
A native of Caldwell, New Jersey, where she’d grown up just an hour’s train ride from New York City, Gibbons knew her new state was going to take some getting used to.
But by the time she left home, bound for this strange, new land, she was feeling better.
“I was the adventuresome type,” she said.
Looking back today, Gibbons, 97, knows how astonished she would’ve been then to learn that Oklahoma wasn’t going to be just a temporary stop.
She can thank the Navy for her introduction.
Gibbons did not consider the military at first, she said. In 1940, when she graduated from high school, she had no reason to, as the women’s programs had not yet formed.
But after a year of college, “I got restless,” she said. And one day, while strolling in New York City, an opportunity presented itself to do something about it.
The military recruiting poster initially caught her eye because it depicted a woman in uniform.
“That’s what piqued my curiosity. Or I don’t think I would’ve done it,” she said.
The poster “said ‘I want you!’ and it was like she was talking to me.”
‘I don’t like women in my Navy’
The Navy’s Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) program had been established in July 1942 after the U.S. entered WWII.
Like similar programs with the Army and other branches, it called on young women to step in and take over Navy jobs done previously by men, who were being sent to fight.
Gibbons understood the bigger picture well.
Her father, a veteran of World War I and “super-patriotic,” received two newspapers every day, a morning and an evening one, and the family kept up with world affairs.
So, after barely clearing the WAVES height requirement at 5-feet-tall, Gibbons began training, ready to do her part.
Her eventual destination was a U.S. Naval air station near Clinton in western Oklahoma.
Soon after arrival, she met her new commanding officer.
“I don’t like women in my Navy,” he told her gruffly before adding, “but we’ll make it work.”
“I just said ‘yes sir.’ I didn’t want to get off on the wrong foot,” she said.
The idea of women serving in the military was still new. She was one of about 10 at her base at the time.
The base was still evolving to accommodate them. At the time, its store did not yet have women’s clothing or equipment, she said.
“We had to take the bus into Clinton, about 15 miles,” she said.
For the next two-and-a-half years, the base was home for Gibbons. She worked in the disbursing office, handing out paychecks and cashing travel vouchers.
“We paid in cash. Every week they’d bring it down from Kansas City in an armored car.”
Appreciating Tulsa
After finishing her service and returning to New Jersey, Gibbons got married.
Her husband, Richard, a World War II veteran himself, was also from Caldwell and had gone to the same church.
“Never, never, never,” Gibbons said, did she imagine she’d be going back to Oklahoma.
But as fate would have it, her husband’s work soon led the couple to relocate to Tulsa.
A Jersey girl at heart, she wasn’t happy at first.
“As people usually notice about me, though, I’m not shy,” she laughed. “I made an effort.”
Tulsa grew on Gibbons, who raised three children here with her late husband.
Part of that growing affection was inspired by the Gilcrease Museum.
She’s been a member for 50 years and for much of that was a Gillies volunteer. Editor of the first Gillies’ newsletter, she led hundreds of museum tours over the years.
No longer active as a volunteer, Gibbons is still one of Gilcrease’s most passionate ambassadors.
“When people are visiting Tulsa, I always say go see the Gilcrease,” she said.
“When I first got involved, nobody here knew what they had there. And they still don’t. It’s a treasure, such a massive treasure.”
What Tulsans have in Tulsa is also too often underappreciated, she feels.
“There are so many opportunities here that people don’t take advantage of,” Gibbons said.
She laughs now when she recalls how “godforsaken” it once seemed to her.
“It’s been a nice place to be,” she said.