Tulsa police on Monday released the name of the victim of a fatal shooting by a motel security guard this weekend.
Carlos Carson was killed Saturday in a shooting at the Knights Inn, according to a press statement from the Tulsa Police Department. Christopher Straight, a security guard at the motel, is charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Straight, identified in jail records as a 53-year-old white man, is a former jailer at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Police allege that he initiated the fatal altercation with Carson, who police said was a 36-year-old black man.
Investigators indicate in a probable cause affidavit that Straight started the altercation by pepper spraying Carson and that the use of pepper spray was unprovoked.
Carson had stayed at Knights Inn, 1021 S. Garnett Road, on Friday night, according to a probable cause affidavit. He had complained to motel management about vandalism to his vehicle, and a motel manager had asked him to leave the motel property.
Straight and Carson reportedly exchanged words as Carson left the property. About five minutes later, Carson was seen on surveillance video walking toward Straight's pickup.
Straight stepped out of the vehicle and sprayed Carson with a burst of pepper spray.
"It did not appear that (Carson) was physically aggressive at that moment to provoke Straight," an investigator wrote in the affidavit.
After he was sprayed, Carson threw a coffee cup at Straight's truck and physically attacked Straight, who then shot Carson, police allege in the affidavit.
"Straight stated that he sprayed the OC spray at (Carson) to 'deter' him from being aggressive, and that he planned on detaining (Carson) for trespassing until police arrived," the affidavit says.
Straight acknowledged to investigators that he shot Carson, according to the affidavit.
Straight was booked into Tulsa County jail Saturday evening on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released about two hours later. According to jail records, he is scheduled for a June 11 court appearance.
He did not return a request for comment made Monday morning. Representatives with the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, the governing body that licenses security guards, did not respond Monday to a request for Straight's certification status.
Straight resigned from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office in 2018. At the time he was a sergeant at the jail, where he had worked since 2005. He resigned amid an internal investigation that would have resulted in his demotion to detention officer, according to Sheriff's Office records.
Straight submitted his resignation and requested early retirement after a hearing about the internal investigation.
"I have really tried to set a good example for the troops and to go above and beyond in boosting moral [sic] on my shift, but it has become an uphill battle this last year to where I seem to stay on the chopping bock for one thing or another and have been placed in a no win situation with the administration running the jail," Straight wrote in his resignation letter.
What led to the internal investigation, the imminent demotion and Straight's resignation was unclear Monday.
Federal court records indicate that Straight was the subject of three lawsuits by jail inmates related to his behavior while on duty.
All three lawsuits were filed by inmates without the assistance of lawyers, and none resulted in Straight’s receiving any legal sanctions. However, in the most recent case, a Tulsa federal judge found that Straight was entitled to qualified immunity, an increasingly controversial legal doctrine that protects government employees from lawsuits for on-duty conduct unless there is clear proof of a violation of federal law or a person’s constitutional rights.
Straight had been accused in that lawsuit of failing to protect a prisoner from being beaten by another prisoner in 2016 despite knowing a conflict existed. The court found that the claim was “tenuous” and that there was little, if any, information to support the contention that Straight had sufficient knowledge to prevent the attack from occurring.