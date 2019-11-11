The Stillwater Police Department on Monday identified the victim of Sunday morning's homicide as a 26-year-old resident. 

Mandrale Alexander Henry was found suffering a gunshot wound in the 4100 block of West Westbrook Drive near 19th Avenue and Sangre Road about 4:15 a.m., and he later died at a hospital, according to a news release. 

Police arrested a juvenile suspect at the scene and interviewed him before taking him to a juvenile detention facility. A gun was recovered at the scene, according to a previous news release. 

"The Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and will present the case to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for the filing of charges," the release states. "No information about the suspect can be released at this time due to their age." 

