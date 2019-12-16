2019-12-15 ne-murdersuicide p (2)

Police on Monday identified the two children and father killed Saturday in a murder suicide in southwest Jenks.

Police say Thang Khen, 36, gathered his four children into the garage of his home in the 3600 block of West 106th Street South about 1 p.m. and shot his sons, Peter Khen, 8 and Samual Pau, 10. 

A 9-year-old escaped to the back of the house and an infant was left unharmed, according to a news release. Thang Khen then shot himself.

Peter Khen died on scene, but Samual Pau and Thang Ken were taken to a hospital, where they later died, the release states. 

Police said Sunday it's believed the children's mother was at work. 

