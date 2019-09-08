Three people were found dead Saturday at a residence in Okmulgee County.
Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched about 3 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 6400 block of Lake View Circle, north of Beggs.
Deputies found the three adults dead inside, according to a news release from Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Duston Todd. Jack Chandler, 65, his wife Evelyn, 69, and their daughter, Tiffany Eichor, 43, were found inside the home, according to a news release.
Todd said the three deaths are being investigated as homicides. The District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
Featured video