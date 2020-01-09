A man is recovering from gunshot wounds and two Sequoyah County Sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave after a shootout around a patrol car earlier this week.
A deputy and reserve deputy responded to multiple 911 calls about 1 p.m. on Tuesday about a man, later identified as Matthew Swan, 25, walking along Swan Road north of Roland with a pistol, Sheriff Larry Lane said. Others said the man pointed the weapon at passing drivers and one said he was shooting at road signs.
Swain, knowingly or not, happened to be a little more than a mile away from a school and headed in its direction, Lane said.
When Deputy Thomas Stafford and Reserve Deputy Robert Johnson arrived on scene to contact Swain, he immediately pointed what looked like a gun at them and charged them, the body camera footage shows.
Stafford and Johnson fired off countless rounds, running to the back of and then around the patrol car for cover from Swain, who, despite being shot four times, kept coming, Lane said.
The whole encounter lasted little more than a minute, ending with Swain's surrender. A third deputy, School Resource Officer Justin Smithson, responded after he put the nearby school on lockdown to render aid to Swain, who remained hospitalized in stable condition Thursday, Lane said.
Deputies determined Swain's weapon was a pellet gun made to look like a pistol. Lane said its yet unknown whether Swain fired at the deputies or whether his actions were influenced by substances.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, Lane said, and will determine what charges to present to the district attorney's office, if any. Swain was on probation for a 2016 Sequoyah County case of assault and battery on a police officer, Lane said.
The district attorney's office will also determine whether the deputies' actions were lawful.
Lane said he was proud of how his deputies responded to the call, which would make any law enforcement officer's nightmare, and called it a "huge relief" they weren't physically harmed.
"You shoot that many times and they don't stop, they keep coming — that's scary," he said. "They all did great."