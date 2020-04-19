A Vinita woman was killed Thursday evening in a four-car crash near Bartlesville, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Wanda Blundell, 53, was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. at the scene, along U.S. 60 near County Road 4037 Drive, the report states. 

What happened in the crash remains under investigation. Troopers said a 21-year-old Bartlesville woman was treated at a Nowata hospital for arm injuries. 

The two other drivers involved, a 53-year-old Coffeyville, Kansas, woman and a 42-year-old Bartlesville man were not injured, according to the report. 

All were wearing seatbelts, troopers said. 

