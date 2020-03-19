Stunned local restaurant and bar workers spent Wednesday picking up their last paychecks and wondering when — or if — they might ever receive another from employers uncertain about the future of their Tulsa businesses.
Faith Uyetake, a bartender for the last six years at El Guapo’s Cantina, 332 E. First St., was one of about 630 — or 90% — of the 700 employees laid off from the 20 restaurants in Tulsa-based McNellie’s Group.
“I’ve seen it happen in bigger cities, but I just didn’t think it would happen here so quickly. It’s been a lot to process,” said Uyetake. “I’ve gone from working to being home full-time with my three kids and completely rearranging our daily life. My husband and I are eliminating non-essential expenses and contemplating whether I can wait this out and hopefully return to work or whether I will need to find something temporary so we can keep the roof over our heads.”
The emergency order by city leaders to shutter all bars and close restaurants to dine-in patrons on Tuesday, with no fixed end in sight, has forced industry owners and worker bees alike to question their futures.
The prospect of working outside the food service industry is daunting for Rachel Rector, who completed extensive training to do what she loves and has worked at for 15 years — bartending.
She was laid off from Juniper downtown, part of the Justin Thompson Restaurants group, where she has worked since 2016.
“They recommended we apply for unemployment and I applied for that for the first time in my life, which is a weird thing. I’m having my ups and downs and trying to be positive,” said Rector. “I already uploaded my resume on job websites, but it’s weird to possibly prepare for a job in an industry I haven’t been working in for 15 years. What other jobs can I do?”
On Wednesday, she went to collect her last check but was surprised management had scraped together everything else they could offer on such short notice.
“The owners gave us $100 worth of gift cards for places like QuikTrip for gas and food, and we got to walk out with a lot of food our chef prepared for us to take home and groceries, which was really nice,” said Rector, her voice cracking.
Chris West, owner of the popular downtown lunch spot, Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli, said laying off all but three employees on Tuesday was “one of the hardest days of my life” because many of them are young adults just trying to make ends meet and he considers all of them family.
“I’m 100 percent responsible for them and I have a close relationship with each one of them. There are only two people besides me over 40, and the rest are young. I call them all ‘my kids,’” said West.
Taking decisive action to lay off employees, rather than keeping them in limbo, was the only path according to West, because this isn’t the first time he’s been through a catastrophe.
“This isn’t my first rodeo — I was 25 and managing restaurants in New Orleans when (Hurricane) Katrina hit and I remember how it went financially,” he said. “You can’t furlough people because you don’t know when you’re coming back, but you hope there will be some kind of government bailout program. I’m kind of throwing the dice in case that happens again, maybe with the stimulus plan President Trump is trying to put together.”
Kajeer Yar, majority owner of Lefty’s on Greenwood, secured grant funding from Tulsa-based Hille Foundation to keep all 19 restaurant employees on the payroll, though their pay had to be reduced to minimum wage.
That works out to a hit of about $14 to $15 per hour for front-of-the house workers, figuring in what they typically earn in tips.
But Yar said everyone agreed taking less was the best option in the short-term.
“The restaurant is just trying to break even over the next 4-6 weeks,” said Yar. “Unemployment is a temporary mechanism and for a front-of-the-house person, they’re not able to document their tips. A kitchen employee may be able to get a greater percentage of their documented wage (in unemployment). If we let anyone go, they’re not going to be rehired because no one is hiring right now. You don’t put family on the street in a time of crisis. That’s the way we look at it.”
Lefty’s announced on Wednesday that it would be paying forward the kindness of the Hille Foundation and one of its vendors, U.S. Foods, which will be providing food at cost.
Beginning Friday, Lefty’s will offer 100 free, boxed lunches at 11 a.m., and 100 free, boxed dinners at 5 p.m. every weekday.
“It’s for anyone who’s hungry — first-come, first-served, no questions asked,” said Yar.
Some restaurants have closed altogether, while many others have announced offers of takeout meals that can be picked up curbside or delivered in an effort to keep as many people as possible at work.
But Elliot Nelson, owner of the 20 restaurants in his company, McNellie’s Group, said: “Even at that, we’re going to do this carryout stuff through Sunday and reevaluate what the volume looks like. I don’t even know — we’ll see how long we can last with that.”
Nelson said he is going to keep paying for medical insurance, but couldn’t figure out a better option for sustained income for 90% of his employees than unemployment.
“If we carried our entire payroll, including reimbursing lost tip wages, I would run out of cash in about three weeks. On the other side of that, the options become taking on more debt to keep people around, but if I do that, I’m not sure what that looks like when we reopen. It’s really scary,” he said. “We’ve been working on it since last Friday pretty much nonstop trying to figure out what’s going to happen and we just don’t have the answers yet.”
Restaurant workers like Uyetake expressed nothing but understanding toward their employers, who they hope to be back at work for as soon as possible.
“I started at El Guapo’s as a temporary job in March or April of 2014. It is the first restaurant I worked at where I felt like a valued employee and then I got pregnant with my second child and I decided to stay because they worked wonderfully with me during my pregnancy and my leave,” said Uyetake. “They recognize and understand that family comes first and is a priority and Elliot values his employees and they’re his priority.
“I certainly believe every decision being made by our mayor and other officials and our owner is to find an end and make this as short as possible,” she added.
Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.
