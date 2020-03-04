The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has canceled visitation through the weekend at six prisons in the wake of a statewide lockdown earlier in the week.
In a news release Wednesday, ODOC announced visitation will be canceled at North Fork Correctional Center, Dick Conner Correctional Center, Mack Alford Correctional Center, Cimarron Correctional Facility, Davis Correctional Facility and Lawton Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility.
The cancellations are connected to the statewide lockdown initiated Tuesday after a disturbance involving more than half a dozen inmates at the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, according to a news release.
No inmates suffered serious injuries and no staff at the facility were harmed. ODOC lifted lockdowns at seven facilities Wednesday morning, and those facilities will have normal visitation through the weekend.