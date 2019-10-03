Visitation and normal daytime operations have been reinstated at several state prisons that were locked down after riots occurred about two weeks ago.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials returned nine minimum-security prisons, four minimum-security units and the state’s only medium-security women’s prison to normal daytime operations, according to a news release from the agency. Officials also reinstated visitation at those facilities and all community corrections centers.
Inmates at six prisons began fighting in mid-September, resulting in the death of inmate Chad Burns, 27, and injuries to 36 other inmates. ODOT spokesman Matt Elliott said eight remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.
Prison officials put all state prisons on lockdown following the riots.
Normal operations at the listed prisons will be from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Inmate movements will be under tighter control during evenings.