Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness gathered at a downtown church on Friday for a Christmas meal organizers hoped would inspire feelings of wonder and warmth over the holidays.
"As we're sitting around with our family and friends and experiencing their generosity, this is the way for us to give back and be generous to the community, to those who are experiencing homelessness, and those who are isolated this time of year," said Mary Burchett, a Bank of America representative and board member of Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
The bank and association partnered to host the seventh annual event at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave., and distributed 250 backpacks filled with winter essentials such as socks, gloves, scarves and hand warmers.
Burchett said the items within the backpack are obviously helpful this time of year, but the bag itself is useful for life on the streets.
Chuck Gee, a 52-year-old homeless Army veteran, said he was happy to receive the backpack because it will be easier to hold on to all of his belongings when they're in the same, compact place.
One of the hardest lessons he learned when he became homeless about a year and a half ago was that others will steal anything from him, he said. The idea deeply offends him.
"I'll give you stuff if you just ask," he said.
Gee said he came to Tulsa in May 2018 seeking old friends after his mother and sister died of cancer in Florida and he went under in medical bills. His friends had moved, he said.
He found himself at the Denver House, 252 West 17th Place, a daytime peer-run drop-in center that connects those in need with services and provides a place to hang out.
Gee loved it so much, he volunteers there. He's still homeless, but rather than dwell on his struggles, he wanted to help others, he said.
"I’d rather serve people than be served," Gee said. “That’s who I am. I try to live a good, Christian life.”
Burchett, who serves on the committee that oversees the Denver House, said Gee handles upkeep at the Denver House and makes people feel welcome, appreciated and wanted.
“He’s a living, breathing testimony that if you come in and you have a need, we’re going to help you meet that need,“ Burchett said.
The association will have Gee in housing soon, of which he said he is glad.
"The streets have been rough for me," he said.
