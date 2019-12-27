The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced a string of significant drug arrests made in December.
Although the arrests were separate, Sheriff Chris Elliott said they're a result of the department's refocus on interdiction; intercepting large quantities of drugs before they can be distributed.
Elliot said deputies have turned their efforts against suppliers, and not necessarily the average user, in reaction to state laws passed to reduce sentencing for possession of illegal drugs.
"We're starting to see the fruits of our efforts now," he said.
In four distribution or trafficking arrests stemming from traffic stops in different areas of the county, the department confiscated about 130 grams of crystal meth, 31 grams of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine, 5 pounds of marijuana, several prescription pills in unmarked bottles, two sets of digital scales, various drug paraphernalia, three firearms, $500 cash and a car, according to news releases.
The most notable of the arrests took place Dec. 19 near Okay, when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle speeding in excess of 100 mph on Oklahoma 16.
The driver, later identified as Pablo Geovanni Aguirre-Rodriguez, stopped in the middle of the highway but refused to follow the deputy's commands to get out of the car. Elliot said the deputy was without backup at the time, and he remained by his patrol car giving verbal commands before Aguirre-Rodriguez sped off again.
The deputy gave chase and saw Aguirre-Rodriguez throw a pistol from his vehicle before he crashed into a rock wall, failing to negotiate a curve on the Fort Gibson Dam.
Aguirre-Rodriguez then got out of the crashed vehicle but still did not comply with the deputy's commands. The deputy tased Aguirre-Rodriguez, and he was taken into custody.
Upon a search of his vehicle, deputies found 106 grams of crystal meth, $500 and three glass meth pipes. They also recovered the pistol they think he was trying to throw into the lake, Elliot said.
Aguirre-Rodriguez was booking to the Wagoner County jail to face charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records. He's held without bond.
Elliot called the pursuit and arrest an outstanding job by the deputy involved, Deputy B. Rose.
“That methamphetamine is not going to be distributed now in Wagoner County due to his efforts, and that’s what we’re happy about," Ellliot said.
Elliot said the illegal drug trade involves much more than Wagoner County, for meth labs are mostly a relic of the past and most illegal drugs are sourced from Mexico and shipped to Dallas, Texas, or surrounding counties to be distributed among suppliers.
WCSO partners with the Department of Homeland Security and District Attorney Jack Thorp's District 27 Drug Task Force to keep the pressure on participants of the illegal drug trade, he said.
Elliot said most users' addiction drives them to a life of crime to keep up with the expense in a "vicious cycle," and with the enforcement, he's hoping overall crime will decrease.
"If you keep the hammer on them, they’re not going to be out stealing and committing crime in your county," Elliot said.
The first of the arrests was also along Oklahoma 16 on Dec. 10, where a K-9 deputy saw a driver, later identified as Jordan Poulter, driving 85 mph, 30 mph over the posted speed limit.
Poulter's vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, and upon a search the deputy found 5 pounds of marijuana, several prescription pills in unmarked bottles and 1 gram of cocaine in a backpack with digital scales.
Poulter was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, a controlled dangerous substance, and speeding.
The next was also on a traffic stop, but was the fruition of numerous undercover buys from Albert Alday, who was arrested Dec. 17 on complaints of aggravated drug trafficking of heroin, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, transporting a loaded firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies stopped Alday for a traffic violation and found him to be in possession of 31.55 grams of heroin packaged in individual balloons, a loaded firearm, digital scales and various drug paraphernalia. They then searched his Wagoner home with a warrant and found another firearm along with marijuana and more paraphernalia.
The final arrest came on Christmas Day, when deputies stopped a driver, later identified as Paula Ballinger for a traffic violation in Catoosa. Ballinger appeared nervous, and when questioned, told deputies she had meth in her purse, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies found 22.8 grams of crystal meth in her purse and was arrested on a complaint of trafficking methamphetamine. The vehicle was seized for forfeiture, a news release states, and deputies discovered Ballinger was released from prison in August after serving a little more than a year for drug trafficking.
Although confident in his deputies' abilities, Elliot said he knows they will never be able to eliminate the illegal drug trade from the county. However, he's hoping the increased enforcement will drive those involved in the trade out of the county.
"We are focused, we are adamant that we are going to find you, and we will be relentless," he said.