The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced a string of significant drug arrests made in December.
Although the arrests were separate, Sheriff Chris Elliott said they're a result of the department's refocus on intercepting large quantities of drugs before they can be distributed.
Elliot said deputies have turned their efforts against suppliers, and not necessarily the average user, in reaction to state laws passed to reduce sentencing for possession of illegal drugs.
"We're starting to see the fruits of our efforts now," he said.
In recent distribution or trafficking arrests stemming from traffic stops in different areas of the county, the Wagoner County authorities confiscated about 130 grams of crystal meth, 31 grams of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine, 5 pounds of marijuana, several prescription pills and drug paraphernalia, according to news release.
The most notable of the arrests took place Dec. 19 near Okay, when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driving in excess of 100 mph on Oklahoma 16.
The driver, later identified as Pablo Geovanni Aguirre-Rodriguez, led a deputy on a chase before crashing into a wall near the Fort Gibson Dam.
Aguirre-Rodriguez then got out of the crashed vehicle but still did not comply with the deputy's commands. The deputy tased Aguirre-Rodriguez, and took him into custody on drug trafficking, illegal drug possession and firearm complaints.
In his vehicle, deputies found 106 grams of crystal meth, $500 and a pistol they think he was trying to throw into the lake, Elliot said.
Elliot called the pursuit and arrest an outstanding job by the deputy involved, Deputy B. Rose.
“That methamphetamine is not going to be distributed now in Wagoner County due to his efforts, and that’s what we’re happy about," Ellliot said.
Elliot said the illegal drug trade involves much more than Wagoner County. Meth labs are mostly a relic of the past and most illegal drugs are sourced from Mexico and shipped to Dallas, Texas, or surrounding counties to be distributed among suppliers.
Wagoner County partners with the Department of Homeland Security and District Attorney Jack Thorp's District 27 Drug Task Force to keep the pressure on participants of the illegal drug trade, he said.
"If you keep the hammer on them, they’re not going to be out stealing and committing crime in your county," Elliot said.
The first of the arrests was also along Oklahoma 16 on Dec. 10, a person identified as Jordan Poulter was arrested after a deputy found 5 pounds of marijuana, several prescription pills in unmarked bottles and 1 gram of cocaine in a backpack with digital scales during a traffic stop.
The next was also on a traffic stop, but was the fruition of numerous undercover buys from Albert Alday, who was arrested Dec. 17 on complaints of aggravated drug trafficking of heroin, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, transporting a loaded firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies stopped Alday for a traffic violation and found him to be in possession of 31.55 grams of heroin packaged in individual balloons, a loaded firearm, digital scales and various drug paraphernalia.
The final arrest came on Christmas Day, when deputies stopped Paula Ballinger for a traffic violation in Catoosa. Ballinger appeared nervous, and when questioned, told deputies she had meth in her purse, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies found 22.8 grams of crystal meth and she was arrested on a complaint of trafficking methamphetamine.