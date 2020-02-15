It wouldn’t be Tulsa Drillers baseball without the teams on the baselines, the flags waving in the outfield and “The Star-Spangled Banner” echoing through ONEOK Field.
But before the announcer asks everyone to rise and remove their hats, the Tulsa Drillers have to find someone to perform the national anthem. Headed into the 10th Drillers season at ONEOK Field, the team wants to help commemorate the “First Decade of Fun” in downtown with a friendly contest.
The Drillers, in partnership with the Tulsa World, will host “Tulsa’s Got Talent” auditions for locals to perform the anthem in the coming season.
The auditions will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Woodland Hills Mall Center Court. Lines start at 8 a.m. with registration opening at 9:30 a.m., but participants should arrive early because only the first 150 performers will get auditions. Performers should enter the mall through the southeast entrance between Macy’s and Texas De Brazil.
Groups of 10 or more wanting to audition should email a video performing the national anthem to entertainment@tulsadrillers.com instead of attending the audition.
Justin Gorski, vice president of marketing for the Drillers, said in a news release it’s the first time the team has had open auditions in several years.
But with the resumes of previous performers, Gorski said he’s excited to see the talent.
“We’ve had tremendous performers in the past, including some that have gone on to appear on shows like NBC’s ‘The Voice!’ ” Gorski said. “Tulsa and the surrounding areas always impress us with the number of performers that come to an event like this, and thanks to our partnership with the Tulsa World, this could be the best year yet.”
The Drillers and Tulsa World will choose the 10 best performers, who will be featured on TulsaWorld.com. A 12-day vote will decide which performer will perform the first Saturday game of the season April 11 against the Frisco RoughRiders.
Those who previously performed the anthem will also be considered along with newcomers. Previous performers do not need to attend the audition.
Featured video