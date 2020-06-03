Tulsa Fire Department arson investigators, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals who damaged a store.
Three people were caught on camera outside Quality Thrift Store near 51st Street and Memorial Drive after midnight Monday, and can be seen breaking a plate glass window and throwing a flaming object into the store before running away.
A rack of clothing was burned and heavy smoke damage occurred throughout the store, a Fire Department spokesman said.
The three fled south and were caught on another surveillance camera getting into an SUV, which drove north on Peoria Avenue, according to the news release.
Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 918-596-ARSN (2776).