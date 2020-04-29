Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Wednesday that the city will follow state guidelines for businesses as it begins Phase 1 of its rollback of social distancing regulations Friday.
In announcing that his shelter-in-place order would expire at the end of the day Thursday, the mayor stressed that the state’s guidelines will carry the force of law in Tulsa.
“I want to be clear that these are not helpful tips in Tulsa,” Bynum said at a news conference. “Those are guidelines that will be enforced in the community and they will be enforced by the Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Health Department.”
Bynum said enforcement could range from a citation to closing a business if it is found to be flagrantly disregarding the guidelines and causing an outbreak of COVID-19.
The city’s prohibition of social gatherings of 10 or more people will remain in effect through at least May 15, the mayor said, and special event permits will not be issued until at least May 15. Religious services, commercial activity and work are not considered gatherings.
City-owned pools and city day camp programs will not be open this summer. Other city-owned playgrounds, recreation centers and splash pads also will remain closed indefinitely.
City golf courses will reopen Friday.
“Those sports that lend themselves to social distancing, those (city) facilities will be open with the proper social distancing and hygiene practices in place on May 1,” Bynum said. “Those sports that don’t lend themselves to social distancing will continue to be shuttered at our city parks facilities moving through this Phase 1 period of time.”
Bynum cautioned Tulsans that the Phase 1 rollback was not an invitation to go about their lives as they had before the pandemic, but rather the first step in finding a proper balance between life pre-COVID-19 and life under the severe restrictions in place the last six weeks.
“I think it is important that everyone recognize that as we are going into this, we are not celebrating that the virus went away, what we are trying to do is identify ways that we can go about our lives closer to what we used to know with reduced risk,” Bynum said. “Recognizing also that we just cannot maintain shelter in place for the indefinite future.”
Bynum said last week that he would have preferred to keep his shelter-in-place order in effect a little longer but indicated he had no choice but to begin a phased reopening because the state and surrounding municipalities were doing so.
Bynum noted that the city had yet to meet all White House guidelines for initiating a rollback of social distancing restrictions, including one that calls for 14 days of declining new COVID-19 cases.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said Wednesday that the county’s case numbers have yet to meet that criteria.
In the best case scenario, he said, the county is seeing the number of new cases plateau, “but there is no decline whatsoever.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt indicated Tuesday that anyone who wanted a COVID-19 test could get one.
“If you have any kind of symptoms — or even if you just want to see if you think you should get tested — we have plenty of testing in our state,” Stitt said.
Asked whether anyone in Tulsa County could get a COVID-19 test, Dart said local health care systems have always prioritized those people most at risk, including those with symptoms or those who have been exposed to a COVID-19 case.
“So that is what we have been focusing on with testing,” Dart said. “Bottom line, though, is that if anyone calls us and they absolutely want a test, we will test them. But we are going to maintain our priority on those who are most at risk.”
Dart also cautioned that it is too early to tell whether a new saliva test for COVID-19 will drastically increase the county’s capacity to do testing. State officials on Tuesday announced a goal to use the test on all 42,000 residents and staff members in Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes within 30 days.
“I think it is too early to say it is a game-changer,” Dart said. “That was the initial hope of bringing this test. … We will know more as time progresses, and we’re going to hope on the side of positive.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 214 Oklahomans have died from the disease since March 19, including 33 in Tulsa County. In total, 3,473 people — including 522 in Tulsa County — have contracted the infection since cases were first reported in the state.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's April 28 update on decrease in cases, increase in COVID-19 testing