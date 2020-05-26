Rosalyn Arnett, 8 (left), and Kamryn Arnett, 6, place pennies in or on pairs of combat boots representing fallen Oklahoma soldiers at the 2020 Memorial Day Field of Heroes in Tulsa on Monday.. The pennies show attention has been paid to each fallen service member. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World
A crocheted poppy rests on a pair of combat boots representing a fallen Oklahoma solider. The poppy signifies family visited the display at the 2020 Memorial Day Field of Heroes in Tulsa on Monday, May 25, 2020. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World
A penny rests atop a pair of boots representing a fallen Oklahoma soldier at the 2020 Memorial Day Field of Heroes in Tulsa on Monday, May 25, 2020. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World
Joel Aultman of Broken Arrow, a volunteer and veteran with the VFW, stands near the 2020 Memorial Day Field of Heroes in Tulsa on Monday, May 25, 2020. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World
Organizing a Memorial Day display of more than 400 pairs of boots to represent fallen Oklahoma soldiers is a tall order, but Joshua Starks is motivated by promises.
“I have 13 friends that are out here represented,” he said, motioning to the formation positioned at Centennial Park.
Commander of the VFW, Starks was also a combat outpost commander in Afghanistan, and he said his unit took some of the first and worst casualties in a 2011 and 2012 deployment.
“In combat when ... you have your first casualty, everything becomes very real and it changes,” Starks said. “The conversations change.
“When you’re out there in a guard tower and you’re having chow or you’re just playing cards at night, you know, you have those quiet conversations of, ‘Hey, if something happens, make sure I’m not forgotten.’”
The Field of Heroes, organized by the VFW and U.S. Army Survivor Outreach Services, made its debut across from VFW Post 577, 1109 E. Sixth St. in Tulsa, last year.
Shannon Lucas, a representative of Survivor Outreach Services, said the display was initially intended to be a place for post 9/11 veterans and families of fallen service members to mourn, but this year, it has drawn the attention of non-military residents.
“When you stand in the middle of the formation, you get the sense of what’s missing,” Starks said. “It’s easy for that sacrifice throughout the year to be forgotten, but that family, those children still deal with that, without their parent being there in the household every day. They feel that sacrifice every day.”
Starks said he hopes to one day blanket the park with 13,000 boots and crocheted poppies, in honor of the more than 13,000 Oklahoman soldiers who have died since statehood and any community submissions of soldiers who died in combat before 9/11, including Vietnam, Korea and World War II veterans.
The display ran from Saturday morning to Monday evening and was lit up at night with low, side-set portable lights.
“At night, it’s a completely different display,” Starks said, explaining how the lights cast shadows from the boots. “You still see the soldiers standing there.”
And even when the boots are packed up for next year, Stark said their imprints remain in the grass.
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455
