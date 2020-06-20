Trump supporters and opponents shout at each other at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where the president's planned rally will be held Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's rally on Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
A President Donald Trump supporter puts on a mask to protect against COVID-19 as he and others enter a safety barricade for the campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's rally will be held Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Scott Hilliard (left) argues with Black Lives Matter protester Eugene Smith ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Driving three hours from Missouri, Jacqueline Neill and her sister didn’t have tickets for the president’s campaign rally. So they got as close to the BOK Center as they could — a police barricade three blocks away — and sat down on a sidewalk to watch the spectacle Saturday afternoon.
A grown man walked past wearing an American flag onesie. A street preacher dragged a wooden cross down Boulder Avenue. And thousands of Make America Great Again hats flooded the streets of downtown Tulsa.
For several blocks near the arena, the early afternoon atmosphere seemed like a surreal alternative Mayfest, complete with food venders and street performers but where every booth sold Trump gear.
“We just wanted to come hang out and show our patriotism and show our support for the country and for the president,” said Neill, decked out in red, white and blue. “We’re having a great time just being around likeminded people.”
Not everyone was like-minded, however.
Half a block from where the Neill sisters were sitting, a shouting match broke out between Trump supporters and two women holding their fists in the air and chanting “black lives matter.” A crowd quickly swelled around them, the chants growing louder from both sides.
“Stop spreading hate,” one of the women shouted.
“Nobody here hates you,” responded a man with a Trump flag wrapped around his shoulders like a superhero cape. “We love you, and Donald Trump loves you.”
The chants only kept getting louder from both sides, with the crowd growing large enough to block Boulder Avenue until Tulsa police separated them, Black Lives Matter on one sidewalk, Trump supporter on the other, shouting across the street from each other.
Dirk Baker blamed Trump for dividing the city so close to the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“It was the worst decision he ever made to come here,” Baker said. “This isn’t the right time. Tulsa is very emotional right now. We’re very emotional right now over what happened in 1921. It’s not the time for Trump to come here.”
Urged by the street preacher with the wooden cross, Baker paused to hold hands and pray with a Trump supporter. But the shouting continued around them.
Cheyenne Roberts stood nearby, quietly holding an American flag and two rainbow placards.
“Make the United States united again,” one said.
“I just want to find the middle ground that we can all agree on and make this country better,” said Roberts, a Tulsan who was named after a downtown street.
Despite the yelling match on one street corner, most Trump supporters and Trump protesters welcomed her message, she said.
“I’ve gotten a lot of hugs from people wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ and from people wearing ‘Make American Great Again,’” she said. “It’s been a great day.”
