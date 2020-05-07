Nearly two months after Ibeth Carpenter was first hospitalized for the fight of a lifetime against COVID-19, she was cleared to go home.
Family, friends, caretakers and strangers gathered outside PAM Rehabilitation Hospital in south Tulsa on Thursday to wish her well with balloons, signs, plenty of cheer and some tears.
Overwhelmed by the attention, Carpenter smiled behind her mask and shivered with the cool breeze she hadn’t felt in a while.
“I feel a lot of love,” Carpenter said, explaining how humbled she was by those who took the time to come see her. “I’m so thankful for everything.”
Especially her doctors at Hillcrest Medical Center and the Oklahoma Heart Institute. They were the first in Oklahoma to put a COVID-19 patient, which was Carpenter, on an advanced form of life support that allowed her lungs to begin to heal from the havoc the virus wreaked. She was the second such patient in North America to survive the therapy.
Beth Hall, the administrative director of nursing at Oklahoma Heart Institute, was part of Carpenter’s extensive care team while she was on ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
“They saved my life,” Carpenter said, her eyes deep with seriousness and gratitude. “I was at the edge of no return, but they did everything in their power, and they never gave up on me.”
Hall said Carpenter’s survival was due to that machine, sure, but her determination to live might've played a larger role.
“She was such an inspiration because of her will to live and her will to fight and do all the things that we needed her to do to get better,” Hall said, emphasizing how difficult it can be for patients to press on in such a situation. “When we’d ask her to do something, she’d say I’m going to go a step further. She was a huge asset in her own recovery.”
BB Gragg, a longtime friend and former ambulance partner of Carpenter’s, waved to Carpenter from across the parking lot and beamed with joy among a group of fellow workers.
Gragg wasn't able to visit Carpenter during most of her hospitalization because of the coronavirus precautions in place, and she said it has been hard. Of course, phone calls or video-chatting were options eventually, but “that’s not the same as being able to hold someone’s hand,” she said.
Once she was able, Carpenter held daily Zoom calls with her husband and three adult children to help bridge that gap of connection, and Gragg vouched that Carpenter loves her family more than anything else in the world.
Second place might just go to her miniature donkey and horse, though. She's going to visit them first thing when she gets home, she said, chuckling.
The animals made some on-screen appearances when she video chatted with her husband, Carpenter said, and though they’d look for her and perk their ears up to her voice, they couldn’t ever see her on the screen.
Paul Carpenter, Ibeth’s husband, has been fixing up things around the house in preparation of her return since he was sent home from her hospital room to quarantine March 15, the day she tested positive.
In an April interview, Carpenter said the days following were lonely and uncertain.
“I’m a person who’s strong on faith, and I just had some tough moments,” Carpenter said then. “But to me, it’s just God’s will will be done, and these doctors and nurses are the heroes that are out there making it happen. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t know what to think.”
Among all the thinking and calling back and forth between family members seeking updates, he kept his hands busy; clearing the pasture, cleaning out kitchen cabinets and reorganizing whatever he could find.
“When I came home, alone, and had to be here, it didn’t take me long to realize that there’s things that need to be done before my wife comes home, and I set to doin’ ‘em,” he said.
Asked Thursday if all the jobs were complete, he laughed and said no; he could always find more. But for now, it’ll have to do.
He’s just happy to have Ibeth home.
