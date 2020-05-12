Virus Outbreak Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt has met with opposition during his second year in office, from both Attorney General Mike Hunter and some in the Oklahoma Legislature. Most recently that opposition has been over gaming compacts with Oklahoma tribes and the state budget. SUE OGROCKI/AP Photo

 Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma’s rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases reached its lowest point since tracking began in early April, according to figures released Monday by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.

“We are 17 days into Phase I of our Open Up Safely and Recover plan,” Stitt said during a late afternoon news conference. “We are still in good shape to move to Phase 2 ... on Friday.”

Phase 2 would include allowing bars to reopen and some outdoor sports to resume. Several youth sports programs plan to begin practices as early as next week.

The figures presented Monday showed 569 confirmed new cases in the preceding seven days. That beat the previous seven-day low total of 579 on April 29, before an outbreak at a meat processing plant in Guymon sent the total soaring as high as 764 on May 4.

Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur said Monday that Health Department workers are now testing all of the plant’s 2,300 workers in an attempt to control the virus.

The plant remains open, albeit at reduced capacity, Arthur said.

Stitt noted the number of new cases has declined slightly in recent days despite increased testing. About 25,000 test samples were taken last week, according to the information supplied Monday.

As the number of tests increases, the percentage of positive results is decreasing, from a high of more than 10% initially, when only the most likely individuals were being tested, to just under 5% as of Monday.

Stitt has taken some criticism for beginning to lift restrictions on movements during the epidemic, but he reiterated Monday that Oklahoma has one of the lowest per capita infection rates in the country and seems to have plenty of hospital capacity should a surge occur.

