OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that the state is prepared for the second phase of reopening to start Friday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stitt said the state continues to see a downward trend in the numbers of hospitalizations and positive tests for COVID-19.
“We are now 20 days into our measured approach to safely reopen our economy,” the governor said. “It is time to work together to create the healthiest environment and the strongest economy.”
Under Phase 2, organized sports activities can reopen under social distancing and sanitation protocols, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Bars can operate with diminished standing-room capacity where appropriate and under social distancing and sanitation protocols, according to the agency.
Public funerals and weddings can resume using social distancing protocols, and children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen.
Stitt said COVID-19 will continue to affect the country until a vaccine is developed.
But Oklahoma continues to have the eighth-fewest cases per capita among the states, he said.
“Our decisions are based on the data here in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “This is why I instructed the Health Department (Oklahoma State Department of Health) to publish facts and ensure this information is communicated through multiple channels so Oklahomans can have a clear and unfiltered perspective.”
Oklahoma is testing more people per capita than California, Georgia and Florida, yet the state’s infection rate is significantly lower, Stitt said.
Oklahoma has more than 4,600 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, but only a fraction of them are in use, he said.
“As of last night, we have just 932 active cases in our state of nearly 4 million Oklahomans,” he said. “More than 3,500 people have already recovered from this virus.”
In the state’s two largest counties, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of the population currently has COVID-19, Stitt said.
Since Oklahoma County has 212 active cases out of almost 800,000 people, that means 99.973% of the people in the county do not have COVID-19 at this time, Stitt said.
Tulsa County has 109 active cases out of 650,000 people, so 99.983% of the county’s residents currently do not have COVID-19, Stitt said.
“Our data shows we are in great shape to move to Phase 2,” the governor said.
Under Phase 2, the safer-at-home order continues to apply through the end of May for those 65 years old and older and those who have compromised immune systems, Stitt said.
“We should all continue to maintain social distancing while in public and take steps to protect ourselves and others from this virus,” he said.
If the data trends continue to hold, the state will be able to move to Phase 3 on June 1, he said.
Phase 3 includes unrestricted staffing and worksites, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
